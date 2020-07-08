MICEOFFERS Secures World Exclusive partnership with Sandals Resorts

MICEOFFERS.com and Sandals Resorts have agreed an exclusive global deal that will put the hotel and venue chain in front of over 90,000 event bookers around the world. The partnership represents the first of a series of announcements from MICEOFFERS as more and more event organisers look to gain the best value for their 2020 and 2021 event programme.

MICEOFFERS was launched in 2018 and has since built up a loyal community of event planners, including over 70,000 Executive Assistants, who book events, meetings, incentive and conferences as part of their role, and a further 20,000 event planners. This agreement will be the first of its kind in the industry and will see some of the best value offers delivered to bookers of meetings, events, and incentive travel.

The partnership will also see a programme of offers bought to the community over the next 12 months, including discounts of up to 50% on their normal events rates. Furthermore, the partnership will open up a direct link between each of the individual resorts, and the MICEOFFERS community, allowing Sandals Resorts to build up their own loyalty with bookers.

“There is a real hunger out there from event planners to get the very best value for their meetings and this will continue into 2021. That’s why we’re seeing so much traffic on our platform and why we’re so thrilled to announce this global exclusive,” commented Jason Allan Scott, Founder, MICEOFFERS. “Sandals Resorts are a brilliant global option for our community and we’re working with them to create the best offers possible to engage our 90,000 customers.”