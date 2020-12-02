mia urges caution as new guidance is released

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) is urging the business meetings and events sector to remain cautious after the latest government guidance is released.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “The latest business meetings and events guidance is ambiguous in places as to what is and what isn’t permissible in each of the English Tiers from today (Wednesday, 2 December) – especially around the complicated elements such as catering controls.

“There is also questions to be asked around the totally unexpected guidance that multi-day events are not permissible in any Tier. We will be investigating if there are any exceptions to this and will be providing a summary to our members later this week.

“The guidance does, however, outline that business meetings and events can take place at a cap of 50% of the venue’s capacity or for up 1,000 delegates – whichever is the lowest – in Tiers 1 and 2. And, in Tier 3 the guidance details that smaller business meetings are advised against, but that they may take place for up to 30 for permitted reasons such as education and training. So, some good news at last for the sector.

“We are currently awaiting confirmation from the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) if any updates are required to our Roadmap to Reopening and Operating Safely guidance, which is signposted on the government’s website for venues to follow. In the meantime, we urge the sector to exercise caution and operate by the spirit of the guidance.”