Messe München and Grip Partner for series of World-Leading Trade Fairs

Messe München, one of the world’s largest trade fair companies has partnered with Grip a leading market engagement platform built to support event professionals on a series of events throughout 2021.

The trade shows that Grip will now be hosting through the partnership include, but are not limited to, transport logistic, IAA Mobility and EXPO REAL.

transport logistic will be the first event, running from 4th-6th May 2021. In 2019, this trade fair welcomed 2,374 exhibitors from 63 countries, 64,000 visitors from 125 countries across ten trade fair halls. transport logistic is the world’s leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management, and through partnering with Grip, will be a virtual conference for 2021.

Klaus Dittrich, Chairman and CEO, Messe München: “Given the complexity of today’s markets and the need to support our clients, we embarked on a rigorous selection process for our event platform partner. After 14 very successful online events in 2020, it was important to find a holistic solution for all digital events of any size. Ultimately, we decided to work with Grip because it was the best platform to meet our current requirements across hybrid and virtual events, with the best levels of service and support. But also due to the fact they share Messe München’s vision on where the industry is heading.”

Tim Groot, Founder and CEO of Grip, added, “Messe München is a leading organiser that we are proud to partner with after an extensive review process. This partnership signals how we as an organisation are prepared to support the most prominent organisers and events in the world in the years ahead. Tight collaboration is fundamental to event success and exhibitor happiness.

The strategy of Messe München to create world-leading Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person events fit perfectly with our plans for Grip’s Market Engagement Platform. More powerful and seamless engagement across a more extensive range of experiences that move markets forward by driving connection and insight amongst visitors and exhibitors is what the future holds, and this partnership is proof of that.”