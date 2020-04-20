Located on the historic Brooklands motor racing circuit in Surrey, Mercedes-Benz World offers a world of possibilities for your entire event, corporate and team-building needs. From thrilling driving experiences and outstanding activities to first-class conference and event spaces – we have everything you need for a few hours, a day or a night of fun and adventure.

Photograph by James Lipman Retouching by hitandrun media ltd 07817 144 152

Our flagship building boasts a choice of distinctive and desirable spaces that span three floors, and can host up to 1,200 guests. However intimate or epic your occasion, our dedicated event coordination team has access to in-house catering, technical and logistics support to make your gem of an idea come true, and give your guests a reason to attend. Whether you are looking for personal or corporate group bookings for eight or more people, or you have more ambitious numbers in mind, you’ll find each of our striking spaces offers endless possibilities…

Mercedes-Benz World

Lauren Milburn

Mobile:+44 (0)7789 935811

Email: Mercedes-BenzWorldevents@daimler.com

www.mercedes-benzworld.co.uk