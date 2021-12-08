Meon Valley Travel appoints new director of technology

Meon Valley Travel has made a second major appointment in 2021 with Velichko Ganchev joining as the company’s new director of technology.

Ganchev joins Meon from Ventur, formerly Traveleads, having transferred to the business with the Sterling Travel Management acquisition in 2019. Ganchev has held the position of business travel director since 2016 with executive level responsibility for the agile development of customer facing solutions, managing continual improvement across operational systems and workflows and leading the company’s ISO accreditation.

Commenting on his appointment, James Beagrie, Meon Valley Travel’s Managing Director said “Our mission at Meon is to make travel easier, more accessible and drive profound and sustainable value; leveraging the perfect balance of talent and technology. I’m delighted Velichko is joining us. He has a thirst for betterment and a wealth of knowledge to help take our customers’ human experience and service proposition to the next level.”

Velichko Ganchev – Meon Valley Travel director of technology

Beagrie further stated “Velichko is incredibly smart with enviable expertise in identifying and implementing new technologies to drive enhanced processes and efficiency, operating with the core values of a business like Meon where our customers’ experience is at the heart of everything we do.”

Advertisement

Ganchev added “Travel is a highly relevant and emotional journey that’s become an integral part of the fabric of life. At the same time there’s an enormous appetite to further enrich each travellers’ personal experience by driving simplicity and safety at uncompromising value. I am delighted to join Meon to help shape the company’s future service and technology solutions, to support customer digitalisation opportunities and to work with such a well-respected and forward-thinking team.”