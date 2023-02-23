Top of Article

Major Events International (MEI) has announced that its 2023 Hosts and Federations Summit, to be held at the Olympic Museum, Lausanne, Switzerland, will be the largest to date, expanding from one to four days, between the 12th and 15th of June, and with a full conference programme.

Andy Rice, chief operating officer of Major Events International, said, “It is immensely gratifying to be able to answer the demands from our rights holders, cities and partners to make the 2023 Hosts and Federations Summit a multi-day event and to include a significantly expanded programme. It will, of course, contain our schedule of pre-planned, one-to-one meetings designed to place key parties in direct communication with one another.”



The international event brings cities, rights holders, suppliers and partners, together for workshops, presentations and special briefings.

“On the opening day, there will be exclusive morning briefings for Enhanced Delegates to listen to opportunities from Rights Holders on their upcoming events and championships. The expanded programme will allow delegates to participate in the hot topics of the day, including Sports Infrastructure Planning, Destinations with Ambition – Vision and Strategy, The Role of Sustainability in Major Events and Web3: What does it mean for rights holders? These are just a few sessions available on the first full day of content, added “Rice.

At the time of its launch, a wide variety of rights holders have already confirmed attendance at the summit including Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Word Obstacle, International Schools Federation (ISF), World Rowing, Fédération Internationale de TEQBALL (FITEQ), World Squash, World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and International Federation of American Football (IFAF) with more expressing interest daily.