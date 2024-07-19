Business leaders will be given practical tips for implementing or improving their company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy in a dedicated workshop facilitated by The Meeting Industry Association (MIA) next month.

Open to professionals in the business meetings and events sector, including CEOs, general managers and operations directors, the one-day workshop on 14 August titled Getting to grips with ESG – a practical workshop for leaders will guide attendees through the essentials of ESG.

Led by sustainability consultant Stephanie Lykourgou, the event at 15Hatfields in London will take place following calls from the sector for greater guidance on the rising topic. The event will provide a comprehensive introduction to ESG, including what it is and why it matters, along with a practical step-by-step guide to getting started with an ESG strategy.

Attendees starting their ESG journey will leave the workshop with the tools to craft an ESG strategy framework, while those who have already begun their journey will be equipped with the knowledge they need to build on their existing strategies and policies.

Lykourgou will decipher what ESG really means before guiding attendees through the process of developing a dedicated strategy. Her informative sessions will also explore greenwashing, help focus attention on future steps and introduce solution providers.

She said: “It’s really important to me that this workshop does not lightly inform and inspire but actually gives a really thorough guide to a process, so attendees leave with a plan to follow and are empowered with information as to what best-practice would look like at each stage and within their organisation specifically.”

Lykourgou has worked in-house delivering ESG strategies for leading caterers, restaurants, hotel groups and global retailers, collaborated with NGOs and academics around the world investigating sustainable food systems and offers tailored support to organisations seeking to achieve industry-leadership in ESG whilst building their own climate resilience.

Getting to grips with ESG – a practical workshop for leaders is on 14 August from 9am to 4:30pm at 15Hatfields. Price for members (excluding VAT) is £230 and £280 for non-members. Click here to book your place.