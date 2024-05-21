Announcement: Launchpad Competition for Event Tech Live London is Now Open for Entries!

We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Launchpad Competition for Event Tech Live London is now officially open for entries! This prestigious competition is designed to propel event tech startups into the spotlight and provide an exceptional platform to break into the industry.

Why Enter the Launchpad Competition?

Visibility: Gain significant exposure to industry leaders, potential investors, and key decision-makers in the event tech community.

Networking: Connect with other innovative startups and establish valuable relationships with influential figures in the industry.

Recognition: Compete for the chance to be recognised as one of the leading startups in event technology, enhancing your credibility and brand.

Who Should Enter?

The Launchpad Competition is perfect for innovative startups in the event technology sector. Whether you’re developing cutting-edge software, revolutionary hardware, or groundbreaking services, this competition is your opportunity to shine.

How to Enter:

Visit our Launchpad Competition Entry Page to submit your application. Provide details about your startup, including your innovative solutions and how they can impact the event tech industry. Ensure your application is submitted by the deadline on 31st July 2024.

“Event Tech Live is committed to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of startups in the event technology sector. The Launchpad Competition is a fantastic opportunity for emerging companies to showcase their solutions and gain invaluable exposure. We are excited to see the creativity and innovation that this year’s entrants will bring.” – Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to elevate your startup and make your mark in the event tech industry!

For more information and to enter the competition, visit our official website.

Join us at Event Tech Live London and be part of the future of event technology!