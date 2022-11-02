MCI wins three Red Dot 2022 Awards

MCI, a global engagement and marketing agency, was awarded three Red Dot 2022 Awards in the ‘Brands & Communication Design’ competition for designing and implementing the ‘Hybrid Shopfloor’ presentation tool and the ‘Infinity Gates’ experience at the Bosch Rexroth Customer and Innovation Center (CU.BE) in Ulm, Germany.

Making the ‘factory of the future’ and the ‘invisible’ advantages of Industry 4.0 individually tangible and experienceable in the new Customer and Innovation Center (CU.BE) in Ulm was both an objective and a challenge. MCI, in close cooperation with the client Bosch Rexroth and the partner raumHOCH, created a hybrid showcase that relies on immersive experiences to stage and interactively convey Bosch Rexroth’s innovative solutions and the added value for users to visitors.

“In search of good design” – the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. To appraise the diversity in this field in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. Competitions for each of these disciplines are held once every year. This year, MCI won three awards in the Brand & Communication Design discipline in the categories ‘Spatial Communication’, ‘Digital Solutions’ and ‘Interface & User Experience Design’.

MCI designed and developed the ‘Hybrid Shopfloor’ as an innovative presentation tool of the ‘factory of the future’ to convey Bosch Rexroth’s hardware and software expertise as an interactive and immersive visitor experience.

With a modular setup, the tool can be easily customized and allows for an individual communication approach, tailored to the interests, and needs of a specific target group.

Storytelling at its best for sales, product development and marketing: in a very short time, the model factory has become an established part of the innovation and consulting process at Bosch Rexroth where customers, partners and developers share their vision of the ‘factory of the future’ and develop it further.

‘Infinity Gates’ – immersive experience of a diversified service portfolio at the Bosch Rexroth Customer and Innovation Center (CU.BE) in Ulm Copyright: raumHOCH GmbH

With the so-called ‘Infinity Gates’, MCI has added a digital component to the physical exhibition. At huge media portals, visitors literally immerse themselves in the world of Bosch Rexroth and can discover virtually all aspects of the company in an entertaining way.

The innovative and intuitive control using gestures not only manifests the high-tech claim of Bosch Rexroth, but also enables an entertaining and individual exploration of the specially developed mini stories.

Based on the “One Bosch Rexroth” approach, not only the current service portfolio of all technology areas, but also the company mission and company history were integrated into the overall storyline and the virtual world. This enables visitors to individually discover the topics and benefits which are relevant to them and to be inspired by the solutions from Bosch Rexroth.



Andreas Laube, Managing Director at MCI Germany Copyright: MCI Deutschland GmbH

Andreas Laube, Managing Director of MCI Germany, the team responsible for both projects, says:

“We are very proud of the recognition of our hard work by the honorable expert jury. Our long-term customer Bosch Rexroth and our team put a lot of heart and soul into this unique project, which is why we particularly value these awards.”