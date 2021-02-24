MCI increases NPS by 7%

MCI, a global engagement and marketing agency, announces the results of its customer satisfaction survey. The company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached 65, which is 7% higher than the previous year. It results from MCI dedication to customer relationship and its ongoing strategy to allow the client audience to influence, interact and be immersed in the conversation.

The latest MCI customer attitudes survey demonstrates 98% of positive responses, which shows a high level of satisfaction with the company’s engagement solutions, including live & virtual events, consulting & community solutions, and strategic & digital communications.

Sebastien Tondeur, MCI Chief Executive Officer, says: “At MCI, we fuse a strong customer service culture and promote a client-focused approach. We drive people engagement through the unique fusion of human insight with data insight. The satisfaction survey is an essential indicator of how our customers value our services, rate our performance and are willing to recommend us. We are people’s business, and relevant data helps us build a human to human model of communication with our customers”.

Through customer satisfaction survey, MCI tracks & measures relational & transactional clients’ satisfaction to manage and enhance the agency’s service offering. The survey is performed annually to ensure a high level of support for customers continuously. The results are the key metrics of business success.