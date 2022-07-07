mci group releases 2021 sustainability report

mci group presents the 2021 digital Sustainability Report. It highlights the key positive impact of the past year and showcases some great stories from mci group agencies and brands.

In 2021 mci group raised 857K euros for charity and organised 53 client projects about sustainability or with an integrated sustainability approach. mci group employees volunteered 3,561 hours for community projects. The group spent 120K euros on corporate investment in sustainability.

mci group strives for sustainability in all aspects of work – both within offices and agencies and in collaboration with clients and communities. It is committed to the UN’s Sustainable development Goals (SDGs) and is a catalyst for change. By taking a triple bottom line approach to People, Planet & Performance, the group’s goal is to encourage an active culture of care and responsibility, backed up by concrete actions. mci group discloses sustainability strategy, process and performance following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

mci group’s key areas of focus moving forward are:

Protecting our people and assets

Responsible consumption and production

Carbon footprint

Diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging

Communication & governance

Learning & development

Sebastien Tondeur, mci group Chief Executive Officer

Sebastien Tondeur, mci group Chief Executive Officer, says: “In 2021, we built back better. We transformed, repositioned our group brand, projected ourselves into the future and learned new skills and capabilities. Our group has a long-standing commitment to doing business responsibly. We know there is always more to do regarding corporate and industry-wide sustainability efforts. We want to continue using our voice and our skills to accelerate change and to promote a more sustainable and inclusive society’’.

Discover the report at www.mcigroupsustainabilityreport.com