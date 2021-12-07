MCEC supports OzHarvest to feed communities in need

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is proud to support OzHarvest’s food relief efforts to get thousands of nourishing meals to Victorians in need. Over eight weeks, MCEC’s award winning chefs have prepared nutritious cooked meals for OzHarvest to help address the ongoing need for food relief.

MCEC is also providing a home for OzHarvest Melbourne to host their flagship corporate engagement program, Cooking for a Cause. In this program, OzHarvest’s chefs teach teams zero-waste cooking skills, while transforming rescued ingredients into gourmet meals which go out to support vulnerable families.

MCEC Sustainability Manger Samantha Ferrier said she is proud to see MCEC taking part in OzHarvest’s work.

“The funding we have received to help deliver quality cooked meals alongside OzHarvest is so important to the community and helps send a message that we care about those in the community that are doing it tough.”

“By pooling our resources with OzHarvest, MCEC is doing their bit for families who may otherwise go hungry.”

OzHarvest Victoria Manager, Bernardo Tobias said the partnership with MCEC will go a long way to increase their impact in Melbourne.

“Thanks to MCEC, we will be able to get an additional 700 nourishing meals to Victorians doing it tough every week until Christmas, helping address the overwhelming rise in demand. We are so thrilled to host our Cooking for a Cause program in their beautiful space, changing behaviour whilst transforming rescued ingredients into delicious meals to help feed those in need.”

In September 2021 the Victorian Government committed $6 million to establish a Food Relief Financial Reserve that will enhance and maintain capacity in the food relief system and deliver more food to Victorians in need and boost the capacity of key community food relief organisations.