Marc Geiger confirmed for Interactive Festival Forum 2020 Keynote

Marc Geiger, former head of music at WME, has been announced as this year’s IFF Keynote, in conversation with Goldman Sachs’ Lisa Yang. News of the conversation, which unites two visionary thinkers of the business, comes as a host of leading figures line up to speak, and leading booking agencies Paradigm, Primary Talent International and Solo Agency host dedicated livestream showcases of rising stars.

In light of the current Covid-19 crisis, IFF 2020 will run online as the Interactive Festival Forum (iFF), a unique two-day livestream event, from 2-3 September 2020. The conference will see hundreds of festival and agency professionals congregate for panel discussions, workshops, networking and deal-making.

The Keynote conversation between Geiger and Lang is expected to cover major disruptors, innovation and change over the next few years, while other topics in the programme include ticket prices & artist fees, force majeure & refunds, virtual festivals, the lost year of artist development, corporate upheaval, sustainability, risk, insurance, and more.

Speakers to have already announced their involvement include Alex Hardee (Paradigm), Martin Elbourne (Glastonbury), Maria May (CAA), Jim King & Arnaud Meersseman (AEG Presents), Roberta Medina (Rock in Rio), Peter Elliott and Matt Bates (Primary Talent), Fruzsina Szep, Fra Soler (Primavera Sound), and Tamas Kadar (Sziget).

“Even as a virtual edition, IFF remains an important moment to bring the music festival and agency sectors together,” says Paradigm director and agent James Whitting. “There’s no shortage of great new artists to showcase, and after the lost summer, a huge amount to talk about. If anything, this year is more vital than ever.”

Paradigm is one of the agencies to host a unique livestream showcase as part of the iFF schedule, produced in partnership with Livefrom.events. Primary Talent International and Solo Agency are also amongst those presenting upcoming artists.

The sixth edition of the event is also backed by associations including Yourope, the Association of Independent Festivals, and De Concert! Companies to have already confirmed attendance include 13 Artists, ATC Live, Black Deer Live, BPM Concerti, Charmenko, Cobra Agency GmbH, Electric Castle, FKP Scorpio, Fullsteam Agency, Gadget ABC Entertainment, ICM Partners, Lost Horizon Festival, Matchbox Live, MetalDays Festival, Mojo Concerts, Paléo Festival Nyon, Roskilde Festival, TAKK, The Talent Boutique, Vertigo, Wacken Open Air & X-ray Touring.

More details about the IFF Keynote are here, while the full conference schedule is here.