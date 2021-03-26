Lowe Group’s Rumsey and McFall: “Green Shoots Showing for UK Events”

The events industry is showing the first signs of recovery and looks likely to have a strong second half of 2021, according to Karen Rumsey and Alan McFall of events infrastructure specialists Lowe Group.

Karen, COO of kitchens specialist PKL, which was acquired by Lowe in 2019, revealed that the company is starting to see more events enquiries as the UK’s vaccination programme and the recently announced ‘Roadmap’ out of lockdown boosts confidence.

Alan, COO of Lowe, said the group is working to build event organisers’ faith in the market by creating new, flexible arrangements, which mean they won’t be penalised if another lockdown scuppers their plans temporarily.

Karen called on the rest of the event suppliers’ market to concentrate on supporting the events industry with similar measures to increase confidence and make planning for future events less risky. Alan emphasised how important it is for suppliers to play their part in building up the industry after the shock of the pandemic.

An uptick in enquiries for the second half of the year showed that event organisers were champing at the bit to get the industry up and running again and take advantage of the pent-up demand for live events when lockdown restrictions are eased later this year, said Karen.

“We’re seeing a big increase in enquiries since the New Year,” she said. “We’re delighted to be discussing exciting projects with potential customers who have been given confidence to start planning events again after we have outlined our new flexibility on bookings. We won’t charge or penalise customers who are forced to cancel due to lockdowns or any other COVID-related reasons. All we ask is they support us by committing to use our services when the event goes ahead.”

Alan added: “We are seeing that the events industry is showing green shoots again after a long period of uncertainty and hardship. Organisations are planning events for the summer and we’re pleased to see the breadth and variety of events we’re being asked to quote for.”

“We’re committed to supporting our industry colleagues in any way we can and think that this summer and the next few years are going to be positive for the industry. We’re looking forward to supporting a vibrant, creative and expanding events market again.”

If you are thinking of putting on an event in 2021 and want to discuss your kitchen or refrigeration infrastructure with Lowe, please call PKL on 01242 663000, Lowe on 028 9260 4619 or check out the Lowe website: www.lowerental.com

