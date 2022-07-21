Lord Lieutenant awards DRPG with Queen’s Award at summer conference

Over 400 of DRPG’s team members from across the company’s eight global offices came together for their annual summer conference at its headquarters in Hartlebury on Tuesday 19th July.

The global creative communications group were joined by Lt Col Patrick Holcroft LVO OBE CStJ, the Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire who presented the group with its official certification for the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development.

In what has been a successful year for the group with the return of live events in full swing, CEO of DRPG Dale Parmenter commented, “After welcoming 100 new team members over the past 12 months, expanding into new offices in Manchester and most recently, the US, it was fantastic to welcome everyone collectively at our studio complex in Hartlebury for a day of reflection and celebration. The events industry has sprung back to life again, and this was a perfect example of what we do best, creating amazing experiences that are truly unforgettable.”

The initial part of the conference consisted of business focused content to position and motivate the group for the rest of the year, culminating in a thought-provoking talk delivered by Kate Richardson-Walsh, captain of the England and GB women’s hockey teams for 13 years. The keynote session charged up the audience with her captivating experiences of leadership, team building, goal setting and high performance. Away from the sporting field she also reflected on the importance of inclusive diversity.

With a subtle sporting theme throughout the agenda and the branding across the site, it’s clear the group is extremely proud to be sponsoring the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as Official Promotional Event Services Provider. On Friday 15th July DRPG released its very own digital game, ‘OWN IT with Delicious Ore’ in association with its sponsored athlete and Team GB boxer, Delicious Ore, along with the Birmingham 2022 Games.

The competitive spirit continued during the summer conference too with the team taking part in their own ‘Agency Games’ together with the Birmingham 2022 Mascot, Perry the Bull who was on hand to award medals to the game’s champions.

DRPG producer for this year’s company conference, Ishta Nyakoojo added, “The conference showcased a variety of internal initiatives that are managed by our people, for our people. From a sustainability stand activation where the team could do something to give back to local communities, to a ‘cool-folk’ roof terrace full of colourful photo opportunities with the reminder that we’re all creatives if we put our minds to it. It was an amazing showcase of the company culture here at DRPG.”

The guests enjoyed the record-breaking temperatures with a well-deserved summer party in the evening, enjoying local food stalls and showcase entertainment concluding with drinks on the studio’s rooftop terrace to watch the sun set on another successful event for the group.