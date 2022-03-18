London Summer Event Show delivers strong return

After a 26-month absence, Story Events’ long-awaited summer exhibition saw 743 event agents and corporate buyers reconnect with over 100 of London’s best summer venues and event suppliers at Banking Hall on March 15th and 16th.

The Show also hosted a wide variety of well-attended seminars and workshops covering sustainability, team building, maximising ROI, with Venue Search London’s presentation of their “Top Ten New London Venues”, once again proving popular with visitors.

The Show also launched the capital’s very latest venue, Oceandiva London, a 1,500 capacity CO2 neutral vessel, which is arriving on the Thames this Autumn. Abby Squire, Marketing Director of the venue’s operator, Smart Group, commented: “As a regular exhibitor at all Story shows, we knew this was the perfect opportunity to launch our new landmark events venue to both our agency friends and the wider corporate market. We received huge interest over both days and are working on several good live enquiries from visitors we met at the Show.”

Story CEO, Sam Gill, was delighted with the wider exhibitor feedback. “Bringing a show back after two years was a challenging (and occasionally stressful!) experience, but the Story team were delighted to get such great feedback from our exhibitors, sponsors and exhibitors alike. We are grateful for the support of our long-established partnership with Camm and Hooper’s flagship venue, Banking Hall and it was great to witness such strong interest in parties, conferences and other events for the summer months”.

Story’s London Christmas Party Show will be taking place at Haberdashers’ Hall in July with many leading brands including Awesome Events, Adventure Bar Co., Barbican, All Star Lanes and Chilly White already confirmed as exhibitors.

Award-winning exhibition featuring the industry’s best event venues & suppliers in London, Tuesday, 15th of March 2022. Photo: AMMP/Maciek Musialek