London Summer Event Show announce move to mid-March

Story Events Ltd, organiser of the annual London Summer Event Show have just announced, in light of the latest restrictions and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the new Omicron variant of COVID19, that they will be postponing the event for two months, from 18 – 19 January 2022 to the later date of 15 – 16 March 2022.

“As a business, we have given much consideration to the decision and believe that in the current climate moving the event back will be in the best interests of all our exhibitors and visitors at what is, once again, a challenging time for our industry. The move to the March date is to ensure that exhibitors and visitors still find the event a valuable live channel for event enquires and capturing event leads for the summer months and later next year,” comments Clare Escario, Show Director.

Founder Director, Sam Gill added, “I would like to thank our long-standing venue Camm and Hooper for their flexibility with the move in dates at Banking Hall and to all our sponsors and exhibitors for their understanding and support of this change. All indications are that we should be back operating live events by the beginning of March, so the Show will hopefully be a celebration of the Covid impact being finally behind us”.

Now in its sixth edition and taking place at Banking Hall, the London Summer Event Show is an award-winning exhibition that brings together over 150 event venues and suppliers under one roof for a day of event inspiration.

For more information about the event or to enquire about exhibiting please visit the Show website at www.londonsummereventshow.com