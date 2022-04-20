Lockdown start-up events agency Attendable shortlisted for StartUp Awards National Series

Inclusive events agency Attendable has been named one of the most exciting new businesses in the UK after being shortlisted as part of a brand new awards programme.

The start-up was established during lockdown in response to a lack of inclusivity in virtual and online events. Founders Catherine Grinyer and Sarah Florence combined their expertise and experience to produce and deliver large-scale conferences, webinars and awards programmes that push the boundaries of digital accessibility and inclusion and focus on genuine audience engagement.

Catherine Grinyer, Co-Founder and Director of Attendable, says:

“We were inspired to set up Attendable as the pandemic struck as we realised that far too many people were being excluded from the virtual world by inaccessible digital event platforms, just as access was needed most. Given the background we had together where we worked on large-scale in person events, we knew we had the skills and vision to make the virtual world more accessible and inclusive to diverse audiences online. We are delighted that it has been recognised by the awards team.”

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began. In 2020, when most of the world was shutting down, more than 400,000 startups were set up in Britain, with similar increases seen in other European countries.

There was stiff competition with over 2,500 applications received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first-ever call for entries.

Supported nationally by BT, EY, Dell & Intel, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals across the UK who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Co-founded by the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the new series follows the success of the Wales StartUp Awards, after organisers recognised the exceptional potential in the startup scene across the other British regions.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: “New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

“Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June.”