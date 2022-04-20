Story Gives Back launches free exhibitor opportunities at their July Show

Now in its sixth year, the Story Gives Back initiative returns to help promote small or new event suppliers to over 750 event agencies and corporate buyers at their London Christmas Party Show at Haberdashers Hall in July.

Sam Gill, CEO of Story Events commented “We know that it has been a really tough two years for all event industry suppliers, so whilst it’s great to have major industry players including Barbican, Awesome Events, Historic Royal Palaces and Smart Group returning to the event, we are delighted to be offering our continued support to two free stand winners at our next show”.

“Story Gives Back represents a special area at our Show, where two stands are given free-of-charge to small or new event suppliers helping to boost their presence in the market. We all know that new suppliers bring creativity, novelty and vitality to our rapidly evolving industry and many of our past winners have benefitted from this early free industry exposure”.

Suppliers apply via a simple online form to be part of the scheme and then a vote is put to the Show’s past visitors asking them to choose who they would like to see at the Show.

Applications for the 2022 Story Gives Back initiative are now open. To apply please follow this link to complete the application form. If you have any questions regarding the initiative, please contact izzy@storyevents.co.uk.

The show floor is already welcoming over 40 exhibitors, but the Show team still have some great stands available for venues and suppliers wishing to promote their offerings for what will be the first full Christmas party season for three years.

To view the 2021 winners Imagine Experiences and Shadow Road Productions, please click here.