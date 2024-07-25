Live music events open minds for three-quarters of Gen-Z attendees

Festivals and gigs may be the best way for brands to engage with Gen-Z audiences, as three quarters (74%) of Gen-Z festival attendees agree that they are more open to new ideas at live music events.

New research, conducted amongst festivalgoers at American Express presents BST Hyde Park by AEG Global Partnerships, the sponsorships arm of AEG Europe, suggests hard-to-reach Gen-Z audiences are more receptive to new brands, products and experiences.

Brands that enhance attendees’ experiences at live music events have an opportunity to build lasting relationships, particularly amongst with younger audiences. More than four in five (83%) of those aged between 18 and 34 agreed that they value brands that offer exclusive perks or discounts at the live events they attend.

Just the possibility of being able to see their favourite artists live is enough to tempt young music fans towards brands. Three quarters (76%) of 18-34 year olds agreei that they are more likely to purchase or use products from brands that offer a chance to win tickets to live music events.

Paul Samuels, Executive Vice President at AEG Global Partnerships, said: “Gen-Z is one of the hardest audiences to reach, but when they are at live events, they are more open-minded to new ideas and products, which presents a great opportunity for brands to grow their customer bases. Ultimately, people come to festivals to have fun, and brands that can help to take the experience to the next level are valued and remembered long after the event is over, resulting in long-term loyalty.”

Association with a festival can change brand perceptions across all age groups, not just Gen-Z. Among attendees that recalled a brand at BST Hyde Park, the perception of the brand as ‘exciting and fun’ soared by 61 per cent, while the view that the brand is ‘different from other brands’ increased by 51 per cent. Brands that were recalled on site by fans also experienced an average trust uplift of 36 per cent.

Paul Samuels continued: “The latest IPA Bellwether report showed that brands are recognising the value of events and revising their budgets upwards to take advantage of the benefits they offer. Events partnerships are incredibly versatile, allowing brands to shape their activations in a way that builds on their overall brand or marketing objectives – and with a well-loved and respected festival like BST Hyde Park partners also benefit from a halo effect when it comes to how they are perceived by fans.”