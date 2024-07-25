Event Footprints partners with Bizzabo to broaden capabilities

Event Footprints has announced it is further strengthening its partnership with Bizzabo, the Event Experience Operating System, to bring Bizzabo’s impressive products to UK event organisers and marketeers. This follows 12 months of successfully deploying Bizzabo’s Klik SmartBadge technology across the UK and Europe.

This partnership significantly broadens Event Footprints’ capability to capture and interrogate data across the whole event life cycle, starting from the moment the event is launched and marketed.

Event Footprints can now integrate Bizzabo’s products into a tailored portfolio of “‘best-in-class”’ event engagement and measurement tools, including event marketing, fully customisable websites, apps, onsite badge deployment and post-event comms, among others. This partnership also allows organisations to utilise Bizzabo’s suite of tools on a project-by-project basis through Event Footprints, making its impressive technology available to a wider community of event organisers.

Alon Alroy, CMO & Co-founder, Bizzabo, said, “We Choose Excellence’ is a core value for us at Bizzabo. When we set out to find a top-tier partner to deliver Klik and Bizzabo solutions, Rob and the team at Event Footprints were a perfect fit for that reason. Their knowledge, experience, and passion for audience engagement at events are unparalleled. We’re proud to work with them.”

Rob Curtis, CEO of Event Footprints (pictured), said, “We’re incredibly excited about this partnership. Bizzabo is closely aligned with our proposition of working with best-in-class technologies that fully integrate to support the attendee experience. With Bizzabo’s impressive suite of products on board, we’ve expanded our capability to interpret data across every phase of an event and provide the meaningful insights organisers need to measure event impact and build even better events.”