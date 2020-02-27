Live industry comes together for SOLD OUT Green Events & Innovations Conference

The 12th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference has announced the full agenda for this important gathering for the live industry to tackle the urgent issue of sustainability.

Organised by not-for-profit, A Greener Festival, in partnership with the ILMC, GEI12 delves into challenges surrounding festivals, venues, sponsorship, social impacts and touring, with an overarching objective of enhanced understanding, collaboration and action.

Kicking off with the Circular Economy by Harald Fiedl, the morning features Focus on Festivals – Living Lab of Live hosted by A Greener Festival in collaboration with the Green Deal Circular Festivals.

Power, plastics and campsites will be tackled with insight from top festival promoters including Live Nation and Mojo Concerts, and tales from Into the Great Wide Open, Lowlands, Reading & Leeds, and the Association of Independent Festivals. Audience transport is tackled by Big Green Coach Co and Liz Warwick of Cambridge Folk Festival / Powerful Thinking including ‘bleeding edge’ recommendations from the newly-launched Show Must Go On Report.

Punk legend, John Robb of The Membranes, gives a keynote interview with Sebastian Sandys of Extinction Rebellion before hosting the poignant panel It’s A Human Story, where attention goes to the heart of the matter of sustainability and the live industry’s social impacts, inequalities and response abilities.

Insight is shared by music producer, Laima Leyton, Kerry O’Brien aka Lady MC founder of Young Urban Arts Foundation (YUAF), UUNetwork, and blazing campaign groups for climate and compassion – Music Declares Emergency and Take A Stand.

Award-winning PR Specialist and author, Sangeeta Waldron of Serendipity PR hosts the panel Sustainable Sponsorship, Brands and the PR Greenwash Wobblies! presented by A Greener Activation. Sangeeta welcomes a wealth of knowledge and experience from the O2 Arena, Budweiser, Kilimanjaro Live and Alive Activations who lift the lid on what impacts brands are having, who is pushing boundaries, what is the best practice, and where we need to go from here.

A year on from the launch of the Green Artist Rider by Coda Agency and AGF at GEI11, Gordon Masson of IQ Magazine hosts A Greener Tour – Round 2, exploring obstacles and opportunities to reduce emissions, reduce waste, make fundamental changes, and the realities in the strive for positive impacts during life on tour.

Joined by Coralie Berael of Forest National Arena, Tom Chauncey of Partisan Arts (who represents artists including Jack Johnson, Ben Howard, Angelique Kidjo, Manu Chao, Nahko And Medicine For The People and Kruder & Dorfmeister), Tanner Watt of Reverb, greening tours with Jack Johnson, Billie Eilish and The 1975 plus more, Emma Banks of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) (who represents Katy Perry, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Marilyn Manson, Kylie Minogue, and Green Day to name a few), Patricia Yagüe, head of sustainability for Europe at Live Nation, and tour manager, Rebecca Travis, who tours worldwide with artists such as Florence + The Machine, Ellie Goulding, Arcade Fire, Freya Ridings, James Blake, Flight of the Conchords, Franz Ferdinand and Basement Jaxx.

Quick Fire Innovations presents fast-pace pitches for current technologies in power, transport and water. Falmouth University present live industry perceptions during Accessibility All Areas.

NCASS debate ecological affects from meat and dairy farming, and food packaging and our food system impacts during Saving the World Begins At Breakfast. Experts in water and sanitation debate the knock-on effects of changing systems for sustainability, and what potential pitfalls need to be mitigated in The Butterfly Effect of Change hosted by Jane Healy of Glastonbury Festival joined by MSS International.

GEI once again shares breakout sessions with the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) where sessions include a look at the challenges of expanding markets of Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Asia, reducing touring footprints with a sustainable trucking update from Peiter Smit, and a detailed look at the current landscape of greener temporary power for events.

The event will be topped off by the 2nd International AGF Awards, celebrating the achievements of the greenest festivals and innovators from around the world in the last 12 months following global assessments by A Greener Festival.

GEI12 takes place at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington High Street, London on 3rd March 2020. Tickets for this edition are sold out but a waiting list is in place.