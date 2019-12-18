Lime Venue Portfolio chooses FareShare as 2020 charity partner

Lime Venue Portfolio has pledged its support to FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste as part of its ongoing CSR commitments including tackling food waste.

FareShare redistributes surplus food to local charities, who then turn it into meals for less fortunate or vulnerable groups.

To mark the beginning of the partnership, which will aid the charity throughout 2020, members of the Lime Venue Portfolio team volunteered time towards sorting, packing and distributing food around the country in the run up to the festive season.

Last year, FareShare redistributed nearly 21,000 tonnes of food that would have otherwise gone to waste, enough for 46.5 million meals. The charity operates across the UK, reaching nearly 2,000 towns and cities through its 21 regional centres.

Advertisement

Nichola Wilson, corporate partnerships manager, FareShare, said of the partnership: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Lime Venue Portfolio as their 2020 charity partner. They’ve already helped us so much by organising two groups of volunteers to come to our regional centres. We’re really looking forward to the year ahead working together.”

The sales director at Lime Venue Portfolio, Jo Austin, said: “FareShare is an amazing group of people, who do amazing things in the world, we’re absolutely thrilled to support them.”

“As a brand we’ve talked a lot about food waste, but also the wonderful, life-enhancing moments that can be created through good food and regular meals. FareShare are fighting hunger in this country, using surplus food, and giving needy people a basic human right. It’s a brilliant initiative, which we’re delighted to be involved in.”

Earlier this year, Lime Venue Portfolio launched the hashtag #FORO, Fear of Running Out, as part of a cross-industry initiative to reduce the over ordering, and subsequent wastage, of food within the meetings and events industry.