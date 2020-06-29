LightItInRed – UK lighting direct action event announced

#LightItInRed is a UK based direct action lighting protest that is scheduled to take place on the night of Monday 6th July 2020 … to draw attention to the critical condition of the UK live event and entertainment industry and its need for special government support to see it through to re-starting.

The dynamic “creative sector” which includes live entertainment, music, events, theatre, performance, and the arts generates around £110 billion annually (based on DCMS figures) for the UK economy … and is known for its invention, passion, and flair.

Currently, unlike other industries, there is no set date for live events, shows, festivals and performances, etc. to restart after the Covid-19 shut down.

The #LightItInRed action was inspired by #NightofLight in Germany on 22nd June, which saw over 9000 buildings, monuments, structures, towers, landmarks, castles, offices, houses, spaces and places illuminated in “Emergency Red” to raise awareness and grab the attention of the public and the government.

#LightItInRed initiators, Steven Haynes from Clearsound Productions and Phillip Berryman from The Backstage Theatre Jobs Forum, state that the target for this action is to get “1000 buildings and monuments, etc.” lit up in red all around the UK.

This is a shout out to the lighting, laser, AV, and video community – companies and individuals – who are involved in events, theatre, performance, and live production! Anyone with access to a light source who can register to be part of this highly significant action!

Check www.lightitinred.co.uk for all the relevant details and how to register locations that will be illuminated.

The social links are:

Facebook: @lightitinred / Twitter: @LightItInRed / Instagram: @light_it_in_red

Entertainment technology and production touches all genres of performance involving a vast infrastructure and some highly talented and skilled individuals – artists, agents, promoters, venues, studios, technical production companies, technicians, site & venue managers, creatives and all types of designers, equipment programmers, operators and more, who are working with complete dedication across multiple disciplines – lighting, audio, video, rigging, automation, SFX, staging, engineering, structures, scenic, etc.

Right now, venues are shuttered, companies and suppliers are closed with employees furloughed or laid off, tens of thousands of self-employed freelancers have not been eligible for any of the government Covid-19 related financial assistance schemes.

This thriving, vibrant, innovative industry that brings so much enjoyment and so many incredible memories to so many … needs more support to survive and re-energise.