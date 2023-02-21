Level Up Your Event: How to Identify, Leverage and Amplify Influencers

Top of Article

The power of social media and influencers is undeniable.

Events that incorporate these powerful marketing tools into their promotional efforts can greatly benefit from increased engagement, credibility, and reach. With the right strategies, event organizers can identify, leverage and amplify influencers to give their event a boost.

Leverage the power of influencers to amplify your event

Using influencers to amplify your event can be a great way to build up hype and legimitize your event.

When done correctly, it can help you reach out to more potential attendees, both in the local area and beyond. Influencers either a large following or unique audience, provide you with an amazing opportunity to get the word out about your event and not only boost registrations, but discover relevant content for your conference.

Boost engagement and credibility with proven strategies

When leveraging influencers to amplify your event, it is important to have a clear strategy.

It’s not as simple as asking an influencer to share your event social media post, though in some instances with a truly engaged audiences it could work, instead your influencer marketing requires finding the right influencers that fit the theme of your event, as well as having an effective content plan to increase reach and engagement.

Engage the right social media influencers

The first step in developing a successful influencer marketing strategy is to create a list of influencers that match the theme and goals of your event. Take into consideration their reach, audience engagement, credibility, as well as how they can benefit your event specifically.

Then, you will want to create a content plan that outlines the ways in which you’ll be leveraging those influencers and how it all ties together and exactly what content you would like shared, when.

Increase reach and the impact of your event

If you are hosting a conference for example, consider reaching out to influencers prior to the event and ask them to help build interest in your event.

This could be having an influencer lead a pre-event virtual Q&A session with attendees or learn what topics are driving your influencers performance now and what their schedule is like for the coming weeks / months.

Then you can work on topics that the influencer is genuinely interested in so that their articles, social shares and promotions will be more relevant to their audience and more effective in generating interest in your event.

Learn how to identify effective influencers for your event

It’s all good and well having a suitable content and execution campaign to deliver your message, but without the right influencers, you won’t have an effective campaign and time will be wasted by all.

To find suitable influencers for your next event, Mike Allton, a strategic consultant and keynote speaker at The Social Media Hat will be discussing at Event Tech Live how to identify influencers that can add value to your event and help you boost engagement and reach.

With Mike’s session at ETL Vegas, titled ‘How to identify and leverage influencers to amplify and legitimize your event’, you’ll learn how to select the right influencers and leverage their skills, knowledge and networks to boost your event attendance.

