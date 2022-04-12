Let’s Get Digital launches an initiative to help the situation in Ukraine with their technology

Groningen based online and hybrid event platform provider Let’s Get Digital, has launched an initiative to support Ukraine. Besides donations and opening their office, the company wants to support Ukraine with their technology and services. Therefore, they join forces with event managers to contribute to the situation in Ukraine.

How does it work? They offer their virtual event platform and services free of charge for those who are organizing any type of event from fundraising to healthcare/educational conferences to help with the situation in Ukraine. Applications are open for any type of event. Event managers can register their events by telling how it will help with the situation. After submission, the company will assess the application and decide how they can best support you.

Are you organising an event that contributes to improving the situation in Ukraine? Then sign up via this page: https://letsgetdigital.com/en/host-your-event-to-help-ukraine-for-free/