Lee Laborde joins AEG Presents UK as Senior Vice President

AEG Presents UK, a leader across the music and entertainment industries, has today announced the appointment of Lee Laborde to the position of Senior Vice President, Promoting Division for AEG Presents UK. From the New Year, Laborde will be heading up the award-winning team of promoters as the company continues to bring growth and expansion across its venues and touring businesses. Laborde will report to AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer and support with developing the long-term strategy for the division.

Formerly at Live Nation for over 15 years, Laborde brings his experience and passion for finding artists at the start of their career and taking them from intimate club shows to the arenas and stadiums they respectively play today, including the likes of Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Headie One, London Grammar, Nothing But Thieves, Daniel Caesar, Griff, Becky Hill and Gang Of Youths.

AEG Presents UK CEO, Steve Homer says: “Lee is someone I have known for many years and simply put he is one of the best in the business – the roster of artists he works with are testament to that. In 2022, our team delivered unprecedented success and his role will be instrumental in helping AEG Presents UK continue to grow and expand on this success even further.”

Speaking on his appointment, Laborde says: “I’ve been privileged to work with incredible artists at all stages of their musical journey. I started out as a music lover and that’s what still drives me. To join AEG and get the opportunity to lead the promoting division in this newly-created role is beyond exciting.”

Laborde’s appointment comes hot on the heels of a long list of announcements and investments from AEG Presents UK, such as the recent appointment of Chris Wareing and Paris Harding to build out their presence in the hip hop and rap space, Lucy Noble joining as the first ever Artistic Director, the opening of The Halls Wolverhampton, as well as their investment into the Comedy genre led by Georgie Donnelly.