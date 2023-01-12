In the next phase of Power Logistics’ ambitious plans for expansion, the temporary power specialist has appointed a European director to lead its newly opened office in Maastricht, Netherlands. Experienced international sales and marketing professional, Patrick Elissen, will be spearheading the company’s EMEA operation from the centrally located office. Situated in close proximity to both the German and Belgian borders, the new office is just a short hop from many major European cities.

The news follows the company’s announcement in November that it had established a permanent base in Cork, Ireland, and is part of an ongoing programme of growth that will see Power Logistics build on its market-leading reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions forward across the globe.

Commenting on his appointment, Power Logistics’ European director, Patrick Elissen, stated: “Power Logistics’ reputation in the provision of temporary event power is beyond impressive for a business of its size. Its commitment and market-leading approach to driving forward sustainable solutions is very exciting and something that I believe there is a real need for both within mainland Europe and the wider worldwide market.”

“The prospect of implementing energy management solutions and integrating technology that positively impact on an event’s carbon footprint whilst focussing on cost efficiencies will be an attractive proposition for organisers, promoters and production companies.”

Power Logistics’ founder and director, Pete Wills adds: “We’ve identified that having dedicated offices within the EU was essential to our planned expansion and adding someone of Patrick’s calibre to the team is another step towards achieving our goals. Maastricht couldn’t be a better location. It’s perfectly positioned to target event projects across the EMEA region and beyond.”

Power Logistics regularly provides temporary power solutions to the following events : The Grand National, British Summer Time Hyde Park, Cheltenham Festival, Extreme E, London Marathon, Winter Wonderland, Queen & Adam Lambert Tours, Elton John Tours, Epsom Derby and Boomtown. In addition, Power Logistics is very proud to have been contracted to events such as Platinum Jubilee, Commonwealth Games, Olympic Ceremonies and many others.