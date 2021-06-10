Leading hybrid events platform, VenuIQ, announces free event to discuss changing industry landscape

Award-winning events software provider, VenuIQ, has announced its upcoming virtual event, ‘To Hybrid and Beyond’, which will discuss developments and challenges from the past year and highlight how the event industry’s post-pandemic landscape could take shape.

Free for delegates to attend, To Hybrid and Beyond will take place on 18th June from 10am to 1pm. The event will shed light on the new increased uptake in hybrid events and why this will be a continual trend within the industry, which has accelerated five years because of the pandemic.

Confirmed guest speakers include:

Leanne Josephs, head of events for the NHS Confederation

Adam Parry, editor of Event Industry News

Jesse Peterkin, head of events for Founders Forum

Richard Belcher, managing director of First Sight Media

Matt Coin, founder of Twigged IO

John D’Adamo and Frantzy Dorlean, VenuIQ’s US and Europe representatives

For those who cannot attend the event on the day, all content will be available to rewatch online post-event.

Oliver Rowe, co-founder of VenuIQ, said: “Throughout the pandemic, the event industry has had to very quickly adapt and change to continue providing businesses with a platform and audiences with content.

“Our event is designed for industry leaders to reflect on a difficult period, the lessons learned and how the industry has changed. The event will explore the roles both virtual and hybrid will play with the return of full capacity live events throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

Headquartered in the West Midlands, VenuIQ has hosted a variety of conferences, forums, and business events across the globe, including Founders Forums’ events in the US, Germany, and Italy. The platform has recently expanded into Europe and the US, with representatives based in Paris and Florida.

The business employs a team of highly skilled tech professionals, who support organisations with event management, bespoke platform design and feature requests.

For more information and to register your interest for the event, please visit:

https://live.venu-iq.com/register/to-hybrid-and-beyond/delegate-registration