Kopus launches to turn restaurants & hotels into flexible working spaces

A new start-up launches today that will offer venues, hotels, restaurants and pubs the chance to turn parts of their premises into Flexible Working Spaces, quickly and efficiently. The company, Kopus, is aimed at hospitality businesses looking for additional revenue while making the most of underutilised space.

Kopus is the digital platform that handles the bookings, the payments, and the customer generation associated with opening up these businesses to the new audience. The software was set up by experts within the meetings and events industry, with the knowledge and technical know-how to administrate the process. The model also includes weekly payments to the outlet, making it a helpful generator of cash, and is completely Covid compliant from the outset.

With remote working currently set to continue long into 2021, and many businesses having embraced the opportunity to downscale or completely obliterate the traditional office, demand continues to grow for accessible remote working spaces.

“In all of our conversations with hospitality companies, margin is one of the biggest sources of concern,” commented Jason Allan Scott, one of the cofounders of Kopus. “We’re looking to create a sustainable and long-term business growth model for our clients, but with the additional benefit of bringing their businesses closer to the local community, especially those in business, in a refreshing way.“

“Early adopters have included hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes, and have quickly realised the potential of both broadening their customer base by offering desks, wifi and great coffee to remote workers, freelancers and digital nomads, or using dormant space (such as function rooms) as hireable meeting spaces,” continues Jason. “Some are even offering extended opening hours to maximise the benefits of this.”

Almost 10,000 licensed premises closed in the UK permanently last year as the coronavirus crisis hammered the hospitality sector. Those that have survived have been forced to turn to delivery services but, in an industry known for razor-thin margins even in ideal circumstances, third-party delivery platforms have offered little incentives for the operator. Meanwile Kopus, instead of charging a per-order commission, operates on a SaaS (software as a service) model, charging restaurants a flat fee per month per location or a profit share – not a revenue percentage.

“The main trade bodies representing the beleaguered sector – the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and UKHospitality – say the new findings reveal that 72% of members expected to operate at a loss and to be unable to survive because of the collapse in trade,” concludes Jason. “What Kopus can offer businesses is an additional income stream that was there all along – and what’s more – we will support, manage bookings and promote it for you.”