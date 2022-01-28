Kioxia launches a new B2C virtual showroom powered by AddVideos

AddVideos` latest project with KIOXIA leverages the power of virtual booths and web shops into a strategically designed virtual showroom that takes the digital experience to the next level.

Combining the best that virtual showrooms and online stores have to offer, the project aims to provide seamless B2C digital interactions, showcasing KIOXIA’s innovative products in unique and engaging ways.

In this virtual showroom, which you can explore here, you can find all the top-notch features you’ve come to expect from AddVideos booths, plus an integrated virtual store. This way, guests can view extensive presentations of KIOXIA products and then purchase them straight from the virtual showroom, as if they attended a real-life trade show.

For instance, visitors can see numerous real-time animations of products being unboxed -mimicking the exact purchaser behavior if they were visiting an electronic store-, which are digital twins of existing real-life products. Besides the virtual store feature, there are other interesting interactive elements integrated such as a dancing avatar and a flying drone. eSports player Kobbe is also there, sitting at his desk with a unique real-life character.

The showroom also has a virtual presenter appearing at different areas, to welcome visitors, point them to the right areas to visit, ultimately bringing on more realism and engagement. “We are so proud to work with KIOXIA Europe, which innovation spirit is a continuous source of inspiration for our creatives”, says CEO AddVideos Phil Jordan.

Sponsored Content