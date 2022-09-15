Julie’s Bicycle announces programme for creative climate leadership and justice summit

We Make Tomorrow 2022 is a whole day summit bringing together voices from across the cultural community at the forefront of creative climate action.

With contributions from poets, artists, musicians and writers, Julie’s Bicycle invites all cultural organisations and individuals across the UK and beyond to join, collaborate and be inspired. Reflections on leadership and climate justice have been curated together with support from social justice creatives MAIA; cross-cultural folk music curators, Nest Collective; neighbourhood economics lab Civic Square; and critically acclaimed dramaturg, Anthony Simpson-Pike.

“We Make Tomorrow will bring together creative climate pioneers who are speaking to truth and inspiring action, showing why every single one of us is needed”. – Alison Tickell, Founder and Director, Julie’s Bicycle



Themes include: care, honesty and respect in climate action; committing to resourcing climate justice and young people in our work; civic activism; meaningful decarbonisation; how cultural organisations can be more climate resilient; leaving a legacy of ongoing change; and inspiration for the soul. See the detailed programme of sessions and contributors here.

Highlights:

Spoken word, performance, sound and video including exciting newly-commissioned work from artists Antonio Roberts, Adjei Sun, Auden Allen, Ibrahim Hirsi, and melissandre varin, presented by MAIA.

Nest Collective’s vibrant musical performances from around the globe (via Zaire, Senegal, Palestine and Venezuela) by artists Emmanuela Yogolelo, Kadialy Kouyate, Saied Silbak, Anna Phoebe and more.

Workshop spaces led by Civic Square on creating participatory cities, Emma Blake Morsi, co-producer at the Resilience Project on nature as a resting tool, and a retreat space curated by Craftivist Collective.

The day will be MC-ed by climate activist and school climate strike coordinator Noga Levy-Rapoport, with contributions from a roster of over 30 speakers including: Saleemul Huq, Ahdaf Soueif, Nathan Thanki, Magid Magid, Fehinti Balogun, Eric Njuguna, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Helen Starr, and Islam Elbeiti, with many of Julie’s Bicycle’s Creative Climate Leadership alumni.

Join us to celebrate the tenacity, care, creativity and courage of climate leadership, and reimagine a fairer future.

—

“We Make Tomorrow demonstrates the far reaching, dynamic approaches creative individuals and organisations are taking in the face of the climate crisis. We’re excited to support an event which puts culture and cultural leadership at the forefront of the climate emergency conversation. It paves the way for the future we can create if we act on our environmental responsibility now.” – Nicola Saunders, Director, Business Innovation & Environmental Responsibility, Arts Council England

“We Make Tomorrow is a call to action and a space for re-centering the way we approach the future right now. It’s a space for imaginative rewilding. As we see the effects of the climate crisis get clearer every day, we know that we must act now to build the future everyone needs. I’m so excited to be working with Julie’s Bicycle on this creative intervention asking us to make the tomorrow we want.” – Anthony Simpson-Pike, Theatre Director, Dramaturg & Writer

—

We Make Tomorrow Ticketing Information:

The venue is wheelchair accessible, and there will be live subtitling available throughout the summit. Guide dogs are also welcome in the venue.

Tickets are limited to 300 physical tickets with interactive digital tickets available for anyone wishing to join online.

Ticket Booking Link: bit.ly/WeMakeTomorrow2022