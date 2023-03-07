Jugo set to stand out at Event Tech Live Las Vegas #ETLVegas23

Top of Article

Jugo, the global leader in immersive virtual events, [NC1] will sponsor the lanyards at Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas.

Jugo is an experiential platform that reimagines how we connect, collaborate and create, making every virtual interaction feel more real than ever before. Incorporating a robust 3D gaming engine, Jugo was introduced in 2022 and has quickly become a highly coveted and recognised technology within the events software space. With its authentic environment, delivering photorealistic graphics, Jugo helps marketers deliver more engaging and interactive event experiences – connecting people and purpose.

Jugo’s trailblazing nature lends the platform perfectly to Event Tech Live’s Vegas debut and expo organiser Event Industry News (EIN) is excited to partner with that spirit of innovation.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: Jugo’s ethos, it’s ‘find a better way’ instinct aligns perfectly with ETL’s mission. We’re all looking forward to working with Jugo in April and to exploring their platform.”

Joseph Toma, CEO of Jugo, says: “We are delighted to be exhibiting and sponsoring Event Tech Live in Las Vegas. At Jugo, we believe in connecting people and purpose, which is why we encourage engaging conversations, discussing the latest innovation and change to the hybrid and remote world of work.

“As the world’s first complete virtual meetings and events platform, built on the same cutting-edge technology as Star Wars and Fortnite, we are transforming how virtual engagements impact the world.

“Our mission is to humanise our shared digital experiences and to bring the human element back to virtual engagement. If you want to experience what true immersion is, stop by our booth at C8 and get ready to enter the Jugoverse.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at The Expo at WMCLV on April 26 & 27, it’s FREE to attend, register here.

Jugo, the global leader in immersive virtual events [NC1]