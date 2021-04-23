Josh King appointed as sales & marketing director of creative agency, emc3

Alistair Graham, CEO commented “I knew from the first moment I met Josh that he would develop into an outstanding businessman. However, he has far exceeded my expectations. Josh has been integral to our growth over the last 7 years. He started his career producing events for some of the world’s leading brands including LinkedIn, Electronic Arts, HubSpot and Bentley and he’s still working to grow some of these accounts to this day. Josh then progressed to mastering the art of event marketing and went onto manage marketing campaigns for an array of our clients around the world.

Over the last 2 years, Josh has perfected his craft and he’s managed to onboard 20+ new clients which has been transformative for the business. Our pipeline was obliterated at the start of the pandemic, and Josh done everything within his power to ensure that not only did we survive, but we thrived during such a turbulent time for the industry.

During lockdown, Josh also co-founded 2 new businesses. Dependable Forces, a health and safety business who specialise in rapid testing and COVID compliance for venues and events and Venue Mappers, an organisation who provide industry-leading 3D virtual tours of event spaces. Josh’s meteoric ascension shows no sign of slowing down. Already a shareholder of 3 businesses before the age 28, the sky really is the limit. For now, I’m just proud to call him a part of my team!”