Job opportunity: Senior Conference Producer, Content Manager (B2B events)

Location: Central London

Salary: £30,000 – £40,000 (depending on experience)

Job Code: 3632

To apply for this role can you contact chloe hope chloeh@albany-appointments.co.uk

Join a globally renowned online publisher who deliver state of the art professional education courses, events, exhibitions, lectures and webinars in the US, UK, Europe and the APAC region, covering a wealth of sectors.

They are now looking for an exceptional Content Manager / Senior Conference Producer to work on their thriving property portfolio. In this exciting role you will identify and work with leading experts in the property sector to develop subjects and structures for in-person events, courses and webinars.

This is a blended role focused mainly on content development, with a portion of your time focused on marketing, collaborating closely with the marketing team to identify a target market for each event/course along with identifying influential associations and possible partners.

Our client pride themselves on recruiting some of the best talent in the industry, and for this reason you will be working with some of the brightest and best minds in the events world!

Our client offers a wealth of attractive benefits, but above all they offer an exciting career with training, development and progression you won’t find elsewhere.

Key Tasks & Responsibilities:

Researching and developing content for programmes

Recruiting expert speakers and panelists

Understanding and identifying the target market for each event/webinar/course

Collaborating closely with the marketing team

Content marketing

Identifying influential associations and other possible partners

Monitoring the website

Keeping up to date on developments in the property industry

Developing useful contacts and proactively seeking new opportunities

About You:

Excellent academic credentials. Minimum 2.1 or above in a research-based degree

Proven experience in a similar content/conference production role. Experience in the property sector would be a bonus!

Excellent written skills

Be highly organised

Be detailed orientated

Location: Central London

Salary: £30,000 – £40,000 (depending on experience)

Job Code: 3632

To apply for this role can you contact chloe hope chloeh@albany-appointments.co.uk

When you refer a friend or colleague to Albany and we successfully place them, we will send you experience day vouchers. Activities include: View from the Shard, Climb the O2, spas, glamping and hotels, fine dining, afternoon tea, cocktail making, cookery classes, Segway adventures, Zorbing, and much more!

If this job isn’t quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Please note, we cannot respond to all applications. Should you not hear from us within 28 days please consider your application unsuccessful on this occasion.