Job Opportunity: Customer Success Manager

Are you an experienced event professional that is passionate about technology and looking for the next adventure? This role is for you! 🌟

Company: Brella

Location: Remote working in the USA, preferably somewhere in the east coast, EST time zone.

Department: Customer Success



Hey there! 👋 Here’s Brella in a nutshell

Established in 2016, Brella provides the world’s smartest event platform and AI matchmaking that puts networking at the core of the user experience. We have helped thousands of conferences and B2B events deliver truly engaging and interactive virtual, hybrid and in-person experiences where attendees and sponsors make meaningful connections. Our clients include companies such as Google, Samsung, TechCrunch, and Slush. As one of the fastest growing tech start-ups in Finland (In 2020 we experienced 4X growth!🚀) and with clients across 60+ different countries worldwide, we’re on a path of rapid expansion and are looking to grow our customer-facing team in a key strategic market, the USA!

Will you be Brella’s next Customer Success Manager? 🧐

Are you passionate about customer success and experience and looking for a new role to grow professionally? We are now looking for an experienced Customer Success Manager to drive an exceptional experience and sustained value for Brella’s customers in the US market through building trust and consulting on the Brella software. The outcome is increased value, satisfaction and long-term relationships with the customer.

Our team is working remotely in the USA, EST time zone. Please note that in order to be applicable for the role you need to have a valid permit to work in the USA.

Why Brella & our Customer Success team? 🚀

You have a unique opportunity to work with Brella’s North and South American customers and have a big responsibility for our fastest-growing market. You have a great opportunity for growth.

We already have a strong global presence (customers in 52 different countries) and our fast global growth and relatively small size will offer lots of opportunities for high achievers.

A truly international working environment with 20+ nationalities in the team. We embrace diversity, equal opportunities, and inclusion.

We have a very strong people-first culture. You’ll have the opportunity to grow with (and into) your tasks in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. No strict hierarchy & a great Brella team spirit! 🥳

You will be surrounded by an amazing team who are passionate about customer experience and who are living a can-do attitude

You get to build relationships with a client base in the Americas and be close to executing world-class events together with them. You get to be the architect of a beautiful event experience.

What does your day look like? 🖥️

The purpose of this role is to accelerate our customers’ time to value through onboarding, training, and consulting activities.

You will have strong ownership of your portfolio. Customers’ event success is your main KPI.

Work with clients to establish goals and key performance indicators and actively lead the customer in achieving their business and event goals with Brella.

Build relationships with customers in meetings by providing best practices, proactive assistance, and industry insights to ensure their success.

Learn to master the Brella platform to answer questions and to create solutions, both business-related and technical.

Identify common customer challenges and work with the whole team to proactively address them.

Actively collaborate with Brella’s Key Account Managers to positively impact their churn and account expansion goals.

Serve as a brand ambassador for Brella’s platform.

We take systemic approach and data seriously in Brella’s Customer Success, so you will be working actively in our Hubspot CRM and following our CRM guidelines on a daily basis.

What kind of Customer Success Manager are you? 🦄

First and foremost, we are looking for a person who is extremely passionate about customer success and the event industry. You have a strong desire to help others be successful, and advocate on behalf of the customer to help us improve every single day.

You have a successful track record working in a customer-facing role in an international environment.

You have 1+ years of experience working in the event industry.

You have aptitude for learning software and ability to learn new concepts quickly. Experience in SaaS is seen as a huge plus.

You have a systematic approach to work and time management: the ability to follow through with fast-paced to-do -lists and sustainably manage multiple customers simultaneously.

You have strong interpersonal communication skills, and the ability to effectively drive a customer conversation via phone, online and in-person.

You are a person who has tons of energy, passion, emotional intelligence and enthusiasm.

This role suits an extremely motivated team player who likes to work in a fast-paced environment and has a drive to meet or even better exceed their targets.

Prior experience in start-ups or similar high-growth environments is seen as a big advantage.

Fluent Spanish language skills are seen as a plus.

Our Benefits 🚀

Competitive salary and uncapped commissions

Extensive health Benefits and 401K

20 PTO days + paid holidays

You’ll work for a company with Nordic values that believes in work-life balance. We work hard and do what it takes to get the job done, but also believe it’s important to take time to recharge.

The opportunity to gather in-person for team kick offs in Helsinki twice a year

Fully remote role

We offer the equipment of your choice

What to expect from our recruitment process

Before making any further decisions, you’ll meet

👋 Our Head of Sales, Americas Stella and Head of Customer Success, Ville. They’ll tell you more about our awesome Customer Success team and our exciting growth plans.

👋 Our Head of Talent & Culture Hanna. She’ll tell you more about our Brella culture & values.

Next steps ✅

If you are excited about working in a high-growth environment, taking ownership, and being part of an extremely ambitious team, then click below to apply and get the conversation going! The position is filled as soon as we find the right fit.

Currently our team is working remotely but we would prefer that everyone is in the EST timezone. Please note that in order to be applicable for the role you need to have a valid permit to work in the USA.

For more information or questions please contact our Talent Acquisition Specialist Camilla at camilla@brella.io. Please note that we only take applications through the application portal.

We are convinced that top quality individuals with diverse minds make all the difference. We want diversity, equity and inclusion to be a natural part of our DNA. We are committed to develop DEI on a strategic level and we see DEI as a part of the values that we live by in our daily work.