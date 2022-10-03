Joanne Lockwood is elected chair of the PSA UK&I

Diversity & inclusion specialist, international speaker and transgender woman Joanne Lockwood, has been elected national chair of the Professional Speaking Association (PSA UK&I). The PSA has 13 regions and more than 600 members throughout the UK and Ireland and is part of the Global Speakers Federation.

Joanne Lockwood took over the reins from outgoing Chair Rebecca Jones on 1st October. The Chair oversees the running of the Board of Directors and is expected to remain in post for three to five years, though the role is elected each year.

Joanne is an international speaker, and founder and CEO of SEE Change Happen, an inclusion and belonging consultancy that specialises in working to ensure that organisations are culturally aware and sensitive to the needs of individuals who should be treated with dignity and respect to work well and thrive. Joanne works with organisations throughout the UK, Europe and beyond, challenging corporate mentality and lives by the mantra: ‘Smile, Engage and Educate’.

Joanne Lockwood says: “The industry is keen to embrace and encourage diversity and inclusion which is what I live and breathe as a transgender woman and belonging specialist. There has never been a better time for professional speakers to inspire, give hope, educate and include communities in important discussions.”

The PSA UK’s President Dr Lynda Shaw says: “We are delighted that Joanne is joining us, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge about the speaking industry and diversity and inclusion.”

Joanne was also recently appointed a trustee of akt, which supports LGBTQ+ young people aged 16-25 in the UK who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.