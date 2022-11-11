iVent Pro: digital venues for everyone

iVent Pro is the next-gen digital platform purpose-built to deliver success through continuous engagement.

How? By giving you complete digital venue ownership designed to drive marketing activity throughout the year.

A digital venue is a space that you build and own, moulded around your specific goals and continually evolving. The beauty of this solution is that you are in complete control to enhance your users’ experiences, whether it’s a meeting, content creation, a workshop, a presentation or a fully-fledged event.

Engagement beyond events.

How it started: legacy platform solutions have been events-centric

Where it’s going: the iVent Pro platform is engagement-centric

iVent Pro empowers individuals to connect and engage seamlessly, thus empowering organisations to succeed 24/7/365 through events, content and community.

Made to make your team better.

iVent’s mission is to democratise events. We achieve that through thought leadership excellence, sustainability and the best technology available.

Technology is the greatest force we can leverage to make this happen, but this technology needs to be intuitive and accessible. Not only for attendees but for your staff too.

iVent Pro has been designed to be intentionally simple and with the highest standards of user-friendliness. This ensures:

Engagement joy for your audience

for your audience Admin and management tasks becoming less of a chore for your team, so that they can focus on the things that matter

We all recognise that success in 2023 is within our people. By empowering your individual team members through technology, you power your organisation as a whole.

The core pillars of our digital venues.

Scalable

Start instantly and scale infinitely without worrying about capacity, ever.

Accessible

Accessibility compliance is at the core of everything we do, ensuring we meet WCAG 2.1 level AA standards



The entire platform, from the user UI, admin UI to live chats, is supported in 80+ languages



Don’t settle for another basic event that looks like everyone else’s. Make it yours with custom themes



Allow your sponsors and exhibitors to best reach your audiences, explore unique ad placements and run multi-channel campaigns, all in one place



Pro supports multiple currencies out of the box. This means you can sell and buy tickets in any currency you want



Automate your workflows with 3000+ connected apps through our Zapier native integration



Minimise the impact on the environment by going digital. And for every venue, we will plant trees on your behalf

iVent, the people behind the tech.



Accessible technology, delivered with a consultative approach



We’re a fresh, hugely experienced and gritty team that combines the power of market-leading technology and the creativity of imaginative human beings to make three things work for you:

Event engagement

Experience design

Management and delivery

Why iVent and not someone else?

We don’t settle for transactional relationships. Instead, we create true, long-lasting partnerships.

Our ethos is “no event for the sake of it”. We’re focused on tangible, measurable results, so we strive to make every event engagement touchpoint count and we don’t stop grafting until we get the results.

At iVent, software-as-a-service & services go together, because we believe that technology is better with people.

We can’t wait for you to try iVent Pro — If you can’t wait either, sign-up here to be notified first when it’s fresh out of the oven!

Gavin Newman — CEO & Founder

