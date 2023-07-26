Top of Article

EventHuddle is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking podcast, The EventHuddle Podcast. This exciting new venture marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, as it brings their renowned platform for discussion and debate in the events industry into an accessible and engaging podcast format.

With the first season already well underway, The EventHuddle Podcast has captivated listeners and garnered recognition from within the events industry. As the go-to destination for all those curious about the events industry, the podcast aims to provide insightful and thought-provoking discussions on the real topics that matter in the industry.

“EventHuddle started approximately 8 years ago as a platform for lively discourse within the events industry,” said Adam Quigley, Director of EventHuddle. “However, due to the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, the live events that had been held previously were unable to continue. We had to adapt our format and find new ways to connect with our audience. This led us to the realisation that a podcast would offer a more accessible source for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.”

The EventHuddle Podcast serves as a continuation of the platform’s mission, delving deep into the most relevant and pressing issues faced by event professionals. Whether you are a seasoned veteran, a recent entrant to the industry, or simply someone eager to expand their knowledge, the podcast is designed to cater to all.

Each episode, released every Friday, offers a concise yet comprehensive 30-minute exploration of a specific topic or theme. The format ensures that listeners can quickly absorb valuable insights while staying engaged and entertained.

The EventHuddle Podcast boasts an impressive lineup of expert guests hailing from various sectors within the events industry. These professionals, including esteemed marketing specialists, event organisers, recruiters, sales experts, and more, lend their invaluable expertise and opinions to address listeners’ burning questions.

To listen to the EventHuddle Podcast and stay up to date with the latest episodes, visit https://eventhuddle.buzzsprout.com or access it through the official EventHuddle website at https://eventhuddle.co.uk/

