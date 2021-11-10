Introducing Design District Canteen: A truly unique event space in London’s Greenwich Peninsula

Design District Canteen, Greenwich Peninsula’s newest food hall, is now open and available for private hire and corporate events. Conveniently located next to the O2 arena, just one minute’s walk to North Greenwich tube station, with links to central and East London – including the Thames Clipper, Canteen can be found in the heart of London’s new community of creatives, Design District which was recently crowned ‘one of World’s Greatest Places in 2021’ by TIME Magazine.

Offering a mixture of individual, semi-private areas alongside the option for exclusive private hire, Canteen is a unique space unlike any other within the city, and perfect for friends, families and colleagues to come together and enjoy memorable experiences. From the mezzanine floor to the outdoor terrace space, as well wider amenities including the exclusive, showstopping Design District rooftop basketball court which is guaranteed to bring the wow factor. With full accessibility in mind, there is step-free access and lifts to the mezzanine level and basketball court, as well as multiple entrances to Canteen.

With food and drink at the core of Canteen, tailored offers from the location’s six independent culinary entrepreneurs can be created for every occasion. From bespoke catering to canapes, street food style to sit-down dining. Alongside this, the central bar offers an extensive pick of local beers, ales and spirits, as well as hand-selected wine and a Champagne list which changes seasonally. The Canteen Bar is one of the first bars in the world to utilise the new EcoSpirits range. Table service is available for all private hire events, with dedicated members of the Canteen team, as well as the ability for AV equipment and further entertainment.

The Spaces:

The architecturally impactful food hall is centred around an outstanding transparent structure created by lauded Spanish architects, Jose Selgas and Lucia Cano. Visually appealing, Canteen has a retractable canopy roof to allow year-round serviceability, provides a comfortable experience which creates the feeling of dining outside whilst staying warm inside. Architectural husband and wife team, Selgascano, envisioned Canteen as a warm welcome to those approaching the district; the space emulates that of a European square through a modern lens, with a blurring of indoors and outdoors and a buzz of sociability suited to communal dining.

Mezzanine

The mezzanine level sits about the vendors and bar themselves and gives a 360-degree view of Canteen. Carefully created to work as one complete space, the mezzanine can also be split into smaller sections to allow for more intimate events whilst still soaking up the buzzy atmosphere. Perfect for everything from a brilliant birthday bash, to coffee meetings, pre-O2 event meets, networking events, drink receptions, and workshops.

The whole mezzanine has a maximum capacity of 120 guests, while the middle mezzanine can hold 80 people, and the end mezzanine 20.

Exclusive Hire

Canteen is available for complete private hire. With a capacity of up to 160 people, with additional overflow space on the outdoor terrace area, it’s the perfect spot for Christmas parties, launches and afterparties.

For private hire, everything can be personally tailored to suit every need. From a varied drink offering from Champagne receptions to specially created cocktails, as well as bespoke food menus and live entertainment. Catered service is included within the private hire, and a dedicated team of Canteen staff will be on hand throughout.

Additional Spaces

In addition to the space within Canteen, other assets within the Design District are also available to hire. These include the Bureau, a members club designed by HNNA architects, with interiors by Roz Barr, complete with lounge areas, meeting rooms and a multimedia suite.

Alongside this is a spectacular rooftop basketball court, with views overlooking the Design District, the O2, and beyond. A one-of-a-kind location, it’s ideal for big activations, brand launches, summer parties and much more.

The Food:

Eat Lah

Founded in June 2019 by Robert and Melanie, a husband-and-wife duo, Eat Lah brings the favours, colours and culture of Malaysia to the streets of London. Eat Lah’s menu features classics such as Nasi Kerabu, Chicken Rendang, Satay Chicken, as well as a selection of snacks and sides such as Karipap Pusing (Homemade Malaysian spiral curry puff), Sweetcorn fritters, and Malaysian spiced fried wings.

Ehla

Ehla, meaning ‘welcome’ in Arabic and ‘come over’ in Greek, specialises in healthy, fresh and tasty Eastern Mediterranean food inspired by the region’s countries such as Egypt, Palestine, Turkey, and Israel. Top falafel sits alongside zingy salads and succulent chicken shawarma, mezze dishes, fluffy pitta wraps, pastries such as spanakopita, and comforting bulgar pilaf bowls.



Guasa

With existing sites in Mercato Metropolitano and Old Spitalfields Market, founder David and his team work tirelessly to make sure that Arepas and Venezuelan food in general achieves the recognition it deserves in London and beyond. The menu consists of arepas (a traditional Venezuelan gluten free, round-shaped corn bun) opened up and stuffed with a variety of fillings such as smoky beans, vegan jackfruit, pulled chicken and all served with their signature GUASA (homemade zingy avocado based sauce – the official condiment of Venezuela). Guasa also serves a selection of bowls with a base of black beans, quinoa, pico de gallo salsa, fried plantain and a choice of buffalo beef, roasted pork leg, jackfruit or pulled chicken.

Sugo

Crowned one of London’s top street food vendors by Time Out in 2019, SUGO transports the experience of eating on the streets of Italy to the heart of London, by breaking down the foreign stereotypes of pizza/pasta restaurants and introducing the true Italian street food culture. From freshly made arancini to pork ragu fritters, and sandwiches made from home baked focaccia and filled with the most authentic ingredients from Porchetta (The Porkstar) to Burrata (Burrata Dreams).

Raastawala

Raastawala specialises in North East Indian street eats, specifically Kolkata. The speciality dish is the Kolkata Kati Roll – an amazingly soft and filling naan bread layered with an egg and a choice of Raastawala’s spicy lamb kebabs, tandoori chicken or chickpea filling with lashings of home-made spicy sauces. Other dishes include Spicy Water Bombs, another savoury Kolkata street food…which is a hollow semolina puff filled with spiced potatoes, with an added shot of homemade spicy tamarind sauce.

Toasted by The Great British Charcuterie Sandwich & Cheese Bar

At Toasted the concept is simple – the team source great quality ingredients and the best bread they can find and combine. The Design District Canteen menu features mouth-watering sandwiches alongside a new British raclette offering. All ingredients are sourced from independent British farms and producers in and around London, with smoked and cooked meats made in-house by the team, and all accompanied with homemade pickles and sauces. For something even more indulgent, visitors can enjoy Cornish Gouda Raclette complete with heritage new potatoes, home fermented vegetables and pickles.

For booking enquires for private events, please contact canteen@designditrict.co.uk.

