International conferences bounce back at ACC Liverpool

International conferences are on the rise again at ACC Liverpool after a number of recent confirmations.

More than 19 global conferences are set to take place in the coming years. The European Calcified Tissue Society, the European Society of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology (ESPO) and the Royal College of Psychiatrists International Congress take place in April, May and July respectively next year.

Adrian Evans, director of conference and exhibition sales at ACC Liverpool, said: “The international association sector was the most impacted by the pandemic, with all events at best postponed in 2020 and 2021.

“ACC Liverpool is one of the main drivers of economic impact for local and regional businesses, with a wider reaching economic benefit than just the conference itself.

“One of our key focuses is to rebuild confidence within this sector, it is therefore really encouraging to see major international organisations choosing Liverpool to host their conferences.”

The city’s Club Liverpool Ambassador Programme, a network of Liverpool academics and professionals who volunteer their time to help bid for conferences to bring economic growth and value to Liverpool City Region, remains a driver of key international conferences.

The programme supported Professor Ray Clarke, president elect of ESPO, who started the bid process to bring the conference to the city in 2014. He said: “It has been a comprehensive process over the past eight years to bring our conference to Liverpool, having just missed out on our initial bid then rescheduling our event from 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It will be the first time we’ve met face to face in five years when we head to Liverpool in May next year. We have received huge support from the city, Club Liverpool and ACC Liverpool to finally get us to this stage and we are very much looking forward to coming to the city.”

Event organisers receive a package of support, not just from the venue but across the city via Liverpool Convention Bureau which can provide accommodation, delegate welcomes, introductions to business networks and other venues to enhance their event.

Jennifer Jensen, head of business tourism at Marketing Liverpool, said: “International conferences in particular appreciate the citywide support we are able to give. It is about the full city experience – from travel into the city, to welcomes, to accommodation – which sets us apart from other destinations.”

Future international events at ACC Liverpool include the International Conference on Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biology in 2025 and the IRPA European Congress 2026 (International Radiation Protection Association).

Elsewhere across the city, the International Conference on Fluvial Hydraulics (RiverFlow) will take place at Liverpool John Moores University in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the city will welcome hundreds of thousands of international visitors when it hosts the Eurovision song contest on May 13 next year.

Evans added: “Location is a crucially important factor for international conferences and the fact that our campus is situated on an iconic, world-renowned waterfront in the heart of the city and in close proximity to multiple hotels is really attractive for event organisers and delegates.

“Eurovision will help to further cement Liverpool’s reputation as a true international destination.”

Across the MICE sector, ACC Liverpool has seen over performance in the number of total enquiries compared to same period in 2019 with their value up by 26 per cent.