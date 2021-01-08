Innovative tech solution launched to guarantee COVID-Secure events

An innovative, wearable tech solution has been launched to help the events industry re-open its doors in 2021 by guaranteeing COVID-secure Conferences and Events.

Awarded ‘Best New Technology Product’ at the prestigious Event Technology Awards in November 2020, ‘SafeWatch’ has been founded by events management solution, VenuIQ, and comprises of individual, reusable wristbands which are fully integrated with a Bluetooth tracking solution.

Enabling venues and event organisers to easily enforce social distancing measures once face to face events can recommence, the wristbands not only monitor the number of attendees per space or seminar room, but also vibrate to alert delegates if they get within 2 metres of another individual for more than a few seconds.

Sanitised and assigned as delegates arrive through a contactless process, SafeWatch also offers automatic track and trace capability, where in the instance of a later identified positive COVID-19 case, anyone tracked within close proximity can easily be informed and told to self-isolate.

Philip Mayling, Co-Founder of VenuIQ and the new SafeWatch technology confirmed:

“SafeWatch has been designed to overcome two fundamental challenges for the events industry. The first being the logistical enforcement of social distancing measures and track and trace, and the second in ensuring delegates feel safe to physically attend a conference or event. In essence, SafeWatch automatically enforces Government guidelines without having to employ additional marshals, whilst also eliminating any concerns over social distancing.

We have worked with many organisations, corporates and events professionals throughout 2020 who have had to pivot their event online and therefore understand first-hand how difficult this period has been for the industry. Consequently, we believe solutions like SafeWatch will be key to encouraging people to return to face to face events and hope it supports sector recovery during 2021.”

Available to rent or purchase directly from VenuIQ, the SafeWatch devices are thoroughly sanitised between use and can be booked up to 12 months in advance and on a flexible basis, allowing ogranisers to amend dates in the instance of cancellation or postponement.

Headquartered in the West Midlands, VenuIQ employs a team of 25 tech professionals, who support organisations with event management and bespoke platform design and feature requests.

Also awarded ‘Best Conference Technology’ and ‘Best use of AI Technology’ in 2019, VenuIQ has experienced over 100% growth over the last 12 months alone.

For more information, visit: https://venu-iq.com