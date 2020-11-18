InitLive wins 2020 ETA Award for Best Workforce Management Technology for the second year

InitLive offers a leading all-in-one event staff and volunteer management solution for event producers, nonprofits, and organizations worldwide. InitLive’s mission is to help recruit, organize, and connect staff and volunteers, who we believe are the foundation of every great event, initiative, and nonprofit program.

This award marks an outstanding achievement for InitLive for the second year in a row. It further reinforces the importance of the innovation and development investments InitLive has made to deliver the best workforce management technology possible.

“The whole InitLive team is honored to receive this award for the second year in a row. Our team has worked hard to deliver new innovative solutions to help our customers overcome new COVID-19 logistical and safety challenges. We’ll continue to develop the very best technology to support the event industry recovery.” Commented Chris Courneya, CEO of InitLive.

This year’s award marks a new milestone as InitLive continues to be devoted to helping event producers and organizations recover from a trying year. We are here to help support organizations as they plan for future events while addressing new logistical challenges and health regulations with our award-winning event workforce management technology.

Advertisement

Looking into 2021 and the return of live events, InitLive is partnering with the world’s leading events to help them prepare to relaunch their events safely.

We understand that planning events takes many months of preparation, and presents many risks due to the ever-changing pandemic situation – that’s why we are offering our COVID-19 guarantee to take some of the pressure off. InitLive’s COVID-19 guarantee allows you to sign up and use our solution to plan, recruit, and schedule your staff/volunteers, knowing if you cancel your event, you won’t pay any subscription fees.

InitLive is proud to be recognized again for its contributions to event workforce management technology, and remains dedicated to delivering the best possible solution. We look forward to a bright future ahead for all live events and we can’t wait to do our part.

Sponsored Content