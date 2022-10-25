InEvent supports Event Tech Live (ETL) London Tech Talks Theatre

Platform technology specialist InEvent will sponsor the Tech Talks Theatre at ETL 22 organiser Event Industry News has confirmed.

Home to contribution from the likes of EventsAir director Paul Martin, Edward Poland, co-founder of Hire Space, Abi Cannons, senior product marketing manager at Grip, and Sledge producer Becka Shanks, the Tech Talks Theatre hosts sessions/panels about everything from ‘Building the buzz before your event’ to ‘How our event tech buying behaviour has changed’.

InEvent CEO, Pedro Goes, comments “We’re delighted to sponsor the Tech Talks Theatre at Event Tech Live. We’re so happy to meet people in-person once again. For me, you can only ‘e-meet’ so many at these events before going completely crazy! We are looking forward to a great, productive show.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “InEvent launched the year before Event Tech Live so there’s synergy! We share its passion for power and versatility in platforms for professional events and we welcome the company’s support in delivering what will be a phenomenal ETL 22.”

Event Tech Live 2022 is at ExCel London on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th of November.

