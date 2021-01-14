Industry veterans launch new live music promotion company – LUMINESCENT

Veteran music venue programmers and promoters Ben Taylor and Ade Dovey have combined forces to launch a new live music promotion company, LUMINESCENT.

Taylor and Dovey combine over 30 years of live music experience as venue programmers, promoters, touring and artist management. Both built their careers at award-winning establishments such as Manchester’s Albert Hall, Gorilla, The Deaf Institute, Sound Control, Night & Day Café, Roadhouse, The Haunt, Jimmy’s and Manchester Arena. Working with world class artists across arena capacities, grassroot venues, emerging new talent and heritage acts ranging from Mogwai, Kylie Minogue, The Courteeners, Everything Everything, Oh Sees, First Aid Kit, The 1975, Nils Frahm, Dinosaur Jr. and American Football to name a few.

Ade Dovey said: “Throughout 2020 after a range of unforeseeable changes both personal and professional it just made sense for us to join forces. We had both hit the ceiling pretty hard with our ongoing commitment to running music venues over the years. We have been friends – and competitors! – for ten years so when Covid-19 flipped the world upside down we just kept in touch and realised we have an opportunity to do something together, something creative and fulfilling, something we had both missed for a long time in our previous roles”.

Dovey continued: “After some serious soul searching, the concern of ‘what venues are going to employ us now?’ and the music industry on its knees due to the pandemic, Ben and I realised that this potentially gave us an advantage and it was time to get our ducks in a row. We’ve had time to reflect and develop this new venture and the feedback we’ve had from industry professionals has already been overwhelmingly positive.”

Advertisement

Ben Taylor, founder of You Are Not Alone a non-profit inner-city festival which supports the charity Manchester Mind, added: “I’m a firm believer of things happening for a reason. With the journey we have both been on, juggling and wrestling shows between ourselves in Manchester, it seems fitting that we’ll now be working together to bring some very exciting shows to the table. Ade’s a great friend and superb promoter. I’ve been a big fan of what he’s produced over the last few years. As soon as the idea of us joining forces was born, I was in.

“We just can’t wait to build on Luminescent, work with artists and individuals that we both love and creatively respect, support the music community, be sustainable and do it our way.”