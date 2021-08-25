Increasing demand drives ten new recruits at Strata

Strata, a leading integrated brand engagement agency, has enhanced their team across all areas of the business by increasing their headcount by ten since the start of the year.

This recruitment drive comes as the agency has seen a rapid influx of enquiries following the lifting of restrictions on live events earlier in the summer, as well as a continued need for virtual experiences.

Steve Sellick (pictured top,) has joined the agency as Creative Director. His extensive background in the world of branding and design adds further depth to the Strata creative offering and supports the broader creative ambition of the agency.

Paul Querfurth, the recently appointed Director of Public and Consumer Engagement, has welcomed two new team members to the Warehouse and Operations department, Richard Liddle as the new Operations Manager; responsible for storage and asset management solutions, and Martin Ford as Event Operator.

Lenka Gibbons, formerly with BCD M&E, joins the client services team as a Pharmaceutical Account Manager and Octavia Kerr, formerly with Circle Agency, joins the Live team as Project Manager.

Other additions to the Live team include three new Project Co-ordinators, as well as Becca Campbell and Sarah Dalziel in fixed term positions for an automotive client project.

The agency continues to advertise for roles, and expects to recruit at least another ten people over the next six months, both in the UK and their growing European operation.

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata said: “The industry is in a very different position right now compared to one year ago. We are seeing growth across our whole client base as the demand for live experiences returns, and many of my industry colleagues have confirmed this is a common pattern. We also have the added benefit of the 13 new clients we gained during the pandemic which has increased workload.

“So not only are live events in high demand, but virtual experiences also continue, particularly for clients that still have limitations around international travel. The development of our digital, data and insights offering is also driving higher demand from clients. This combination has meant we’ve been able to bring forward our recruitment plans and welcome new team members now, instead of 2022 as originally planned.

“As we enter what will be our busiest Q4 ever, I’m delighted to welcome Steve, Richard, Martin, Lenka, Octavia, Becca, Sarah and our three new Project Co-ordinators – Sophie, Jessica, and Charlotte to the Strata family. We have an exciting future ahead.”