INCON expands to include ICOM Group

INCON the partnership of the world’s leading conference organisers and association management companies is expanding with the inclusion of ICOM Group.

ICOM is a leading international Events Management Company with offices in Egypt, UAE, Bahrain and Germany. ICOM’s vision is to serve commercial, professional and medical communities worldwide by fostering connections and learning opportunities, as well as producing and tailoring content and intelligence that enables individuals and organizations to operate more efficiently and reach better decisions more quickly. Experts in medicine, education, associations, communications, media production, and event management are brought together by the company’s integrated approach. ICOM Group has a vast expertise and a staff of young, innovative, and dynamic employees, allowing it to consistently improve all aspects of events execution, events management, and association management services.

Carol McGury, EVP Smithbucklin and INCON Co-Chair remarked “we are delighted to welcome ICOM to the INCON partnership. As the event industry is transforming it is wonderful to bring an integrated company like ICOM into the INCON family. We look forward to work together to continue our transformation and to exchange our experiences”.

Ahmed El Shal, Chairman ICOM Group commented “It gives me great pleasure to express my profound pride in having joined this strong community of INCON and having the chance to collaborate with renowned partners and members for the greater good and the long-term development of the events community”.

INCON is a global partnership of trusted professional conference organisers, destination management and association management companies, whose unique collaboration results in the design and delivery of innovative and impactful client events. Our partners operate in 170 destinations and employ 4,000 staff. Annually we organise 1,000 virtual, 2,500 hybrid and 10,000 projects. We have had the opportunity to serve 1.2 million delegates around the world and manage budgets in excess of €1 billion.