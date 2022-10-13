Inaugural AEO People’s Awards launches

The AEO is pleased to launch its inaugural AEO People’s Awards, taking place on the evening of the AEO Forums, on the 27th of January 2023, at the Business Design Centre in London.

A spinoff of the AEO Excellence Awards, this event is dedicated to recognising the incredible talent on the ground, from junior to middle-management event professionals in marketing, ops, sales and beyond.

The event will share winners’ stories, showcase their achievements and give nominees the chance to inspire and be inspired by their peers.

The 10 categories cover a breadth of industry roles and with a streamlined approach to entering, is an accessible way to shine a light on the hard work and contributions made by nominated individuals. Teamwork, collaboration, and inclusivity are front and centre within the industry so nominations are welcomed from across the organiser, venue and supplier communities and are free for AEO, AEV & ESSA members.

Managers and teammates will be able to nominate the shining stars in their company for the following categories until the entry deadline of the 18th of November:

Marketing Exec of the Year

Marketing Manager of the Year

Sales Exec of the Year

Sales Manager of the Year

Ops Exec of the Year

Ops Manager of the Year

Indomitable Spirit

Best Newcomer to the Industry

Best Finance Exec/Manager

Best HR Exec/Manager

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO says: “With talent front and centre of so many industry conversations, recognising the value and highlighting the achievements of those getting the work done on the ground in an ongoing period of uncertainty is so important, as we work not only to attract talent but retain it.

In a busy events period, we have created a streamlined entry process, with a 700-word limit on entries. This is a fantastic opportunity and an accessible way for teammates and managers to give special thanks to those company stars.”

The judging process will follow the same ethos as the AEO Excellence Awards, using members of the AEO Board, Development Board, working group chairs and other senior influencers, meaning reaching the shortlist is an achievement in itself, but taking home the trophy will be a very special accolade. The event is a bolt-on to the AEO Forums 2023, taking place on the same day at the Business Design Centre, with the theme “Building confidence in uncertainty”.

Having launched in 2006, the Forums continue to focus on delivering content and networking for junior to middle-of-the-building event professionals across marketing, ops and sales functions within organiser businesses.

Confirmed chairs are as follows:

Kate Disley from TEMBO will lead the marketing stream

Raoul Monks from Flume Training will lead the sales stream

Verena Lester from Clarion Events will lead the ops stream

More information on the programme will be revealed in due course.

For more information visit https://www.aeoforums.org.uk/aeo-peoples-awards and www.aeoforums.org.uk