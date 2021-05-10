Imago Venues welcome new CEO, Spencer Graydon, and bid a fond farewell to Kay England

After 30 years with Imago, and 20 years as CEO, Kay England has stood down to set aside time for her family and focus on new areas of personal development.

Kay has been with the company since it started in 1991 as Loughborough University’s Short Course Centre, trading as Burleigh Court. In 2002, Kay became Chief Executive and oversaw the expansion from a 100-bedroom conference centre to the multi-million-pound venue portfolio they are today. She departs with the company’s thanks for her unstinting service and best wishes for the future.

But Imago is now entering into a new era – not least because of the circumstances surrounding the pandemic – and warmly welcomes Spencer Graydon to captain the ship. Spencer has a wealth of experience in the hospitality sector, operating at numerous levels and a variety of commercial entities – most recently at Whitbread and previously the Peach Pub Company and ASK Restaurants – where he has been instrumental in rolling out national brands, as well as repositioning established brands. His approach is very much aligned to Imago’s core values, recognising that in order to better enable individuals to excel, a culture of recognition and supporting individual progression is invaluable in establishing high-performing teams that deliver excellence.