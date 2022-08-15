Imago Venues makes new senior appointments

Leicestershire’s premier venue portfolio announce new leadership structure.

As part of its continuing strategy to deliver a business where people love to be, Leicestershire venue portfolio – Imago Venues – has today shared the following new appointments:

Viv Wardle will move to the position of Finance Director; Emma Chamberlain moves to Commercial Director; and Steve Powell to Operations Director.

Viv Wardle will continue to manage all financial aspects of the business as well as developing all Management Information requirements, delivering capital plans, supporting on key projects and focusing on profit improvement.

Emma Chamberlain also takes on a wider remit, seeking to unlock significant revenue opportunities as part of Imago’s strategy to innovate and grow. She will work in tandem with Viv Wardle, ensuring best practice in procurement, developing key strategic partnerships, and being instrumental in Imago’s capital programme.

Steve Powell will drive the portfolio’s Mission to consistently deliver fabulous meetings, dining and sleep; growing a strong team who will be able to execute a new operating plan that Steve will implement across all venues. He will work with Emma Chamberlain to successfully unlock new business opportunities and make Imago Venues an employer of choice.

Spencer Graydon, Chief Executive of Imago Venues, commented:

“This is an exciting time for Imago Venues. We are committed to making this business a place where people love to be; a business that is caring, kind, sustainable, ambitious, accountable, and ethical. These senior moves reflect their hard work, achievements, and committment to the business and signal our intent to grow our people, develop, and realise opportunities as they present themselves. It will help us realise our commitments and I wish Viv, Emma, and Steve every success.”